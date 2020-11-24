The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $13,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7,570.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 47.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, October 2nd. CSFB assumed coverage on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.82.

NYSE TD traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,357. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.84. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $33.74 and a 1-year high of $58.40.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.99 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.589 per share. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.12%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

