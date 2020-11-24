TheStreet Upgrades Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) from a c rating to a b rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AVNW has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Aviat Networks from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aviat Networks from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

NASDAQ AVNW opened at $32.57 on Friday. Aviat Networks has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $32.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average of $19.33. The company has a market cap of $177.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.49.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.50. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.47%. Research analysts predict that Aviat Networks will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVNW. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Aviat Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the second quarter worth $976,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the second quarter worth $954,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the second quarter worth $2,185,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the third quarter worth $97,000. 39.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

