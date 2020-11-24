TheStreet Upgrades Crane (NYSE:CR) to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Crane (NYSE:CR) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CR. ValuEngine raised shares of Crane from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crane currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.57.

NYSE CR opened at $68.56 on Friday. Crane has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.43 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.05.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $737.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Crane will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In related news, VP Kristian Robert Salovaara sold 22,575 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $1,305,060.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,002.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Crane by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 4,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

