TheStreet Upgrades RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on RPT Realty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised RPT Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPT Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Compass Point raised RPT Realty from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. RPT Realty presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.90.

RPT opened at $7.72 on Friday. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $15.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.16.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.25). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 35.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in RPT Realty by 351.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in RPT Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in RPT Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in RPT Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RPT Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 95.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

