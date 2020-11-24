Total Se (NYSE:TOT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Analysts expect Total Se (NYSE:TOT) to report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Total’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.24. Total reported earnings of $1.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 70.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Total will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $3.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Total.

Get Total alerts:

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $33.14 billion during the quarter. Total had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%.

TOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Total from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Total from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Total during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Total by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Total during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Total during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Total during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Total stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.15. 91,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,046,681. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. Total has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $56.91. The company has a market capitalization of $115.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.68.

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Total (TOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.