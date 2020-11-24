Traders Buy High Volume of Hill-Rom Put Options (NYSE:HRC)

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 1,186 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,440% compared to the typical daily volume of 77 put options.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HRC. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised Hill-Rom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Hill-Rom in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hill-Rom from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hill-Rom from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.29.

Shares of Hill-Rom stock opened at $97.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.95. Hill-Rom has a one year low of $72.29 and a one year high of $117.68.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $705.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.36 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hill-Rom will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.32%.

In related news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 5,500 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total transaction of $492,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,972.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,620,275 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $218,819,000 after acquiring an additional 478,580 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,246,831 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $136,877,000 after acquiring an additional 258,311 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,192,559 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $99,591,000 after acquiring an additional 383,931 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,147,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $95,845,000 after acquiring an additional 73,522 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 931,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $102,294,000 after acquiring an additional 57,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

