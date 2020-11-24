Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Best Buy (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 30,290 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 735% compared to the typical volume of 3,629 call options.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $639,116.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 436,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total transaction of $50,729,943.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 764,547 shares of company stock valued at $88,371,377 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,346,566 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,561,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,640 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 11.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,427,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,368,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,535 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,332,159 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,267,263,000 after purchasing an additional 98,620 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 15.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,680,402 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $406,540,000 after purchasing an additional 636,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 4.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,321,940 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $369,699,000 after purchasing an additional 149,453 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.09.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $122.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.91 and its 200 day moving average is $99.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.76. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 48.82%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Best Buy will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

