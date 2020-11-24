Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Travelzoo is an internet media company. It engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from companies. The company’s operating segment consists of Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. Travelzoo, formerly known as Travelzoo Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Get Travelzoo alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TZOO. Noble Financial began coverage on Travelzoo in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Barrington Research began coverage on Travelzoo in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.17.

Shares of TZOO stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.79. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The firm has a market cap of $112.53 million, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 2.06.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The information services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 103.25% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that Travelzoo will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 55.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TZOO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.55% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travelzoo (TZOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.