TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of NYSE:TPVG opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $411.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 1.80. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $14.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average is $10.88.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 15.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

TPVG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $11.25 to $11.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.71.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

