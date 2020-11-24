TRU Precious Metals Corp. (TRU.V) (CVE:TRU) Shares Gap Down to $0.32

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (TRU.V) (CVE:TRU)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.32, but opened at $0.28. TRU Precious Metals Corp. (TRU.V) shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.30.

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (TRU.V) Company Profile (CVE:TRU)

TRU Precious Metals Corp. focuses on gold exploration activities in Central Newfoundland, Canada. The company was formerly known as Trius Investments Inc and changed its name to TRU Precious Metals Corp. in October 2020. TRU Precious Metals Corp. is based in Fredericton, Canada.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for TRU Precious Metals Corp. (TRU.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRU Precious Metals Corp. (TRU.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.