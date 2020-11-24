TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) will post $60.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TrueCar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.20 million to $60.41 million. TrueCar reported sales of $89.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full-year sales of $284.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $283.87 million to $285.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $263.90 million, with estimates ranging from $251.30 million to $276.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TrueCar.

Get TrueCar alerts:

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.69 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 5.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TRUE shares. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.86.

In other TrueCar news, EVP Simon Edward Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 283,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,058.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 20,554 shares of company stock valued at $98,277 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TrueCar by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,254,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 344,716 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,679,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,492,000 after buying an additional 882,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,432,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,163,000 after buying an additional 117,951 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 39.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 232,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 7.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 812,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 57,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.99. The stock had a trading volume of 15,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,085. The firm has a market cap of $412.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.50. TrueCar has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $6.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.89.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TrueCar (TRUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.