Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The shipping company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 8.98%.

TNP opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average of $9.66. The stock has a market cap of $172.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.63.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 65 double-hull vessels.

