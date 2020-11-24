TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) Shares Gap Up to $3.45

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.45, but opened at $3.99. TuanChe shares last traded at $3.97, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TuanChe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $78.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 0.04.

TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 18th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. TuanChe had a negative net margin of 55.17% and a negative return on equity of 51.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 million during the quarter.

TuanChe Company Profile (NASDAQ:TC)

TuanChe Limited, through with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China. It organizes auto shows and group-purchase events that attract various consumers; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction.

