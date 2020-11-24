Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 57.24% and a negative net margin of 199.98%.

TWST stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.20. The company had a trading volume of 402 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,228. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.67. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 0.42. Twist Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $121.40.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 96,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total value of $6,088,355.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 699,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,117,458.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 3,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $210,138.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,208,126.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,567 shares of company stock worth $15,777,896. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TWST. Zacks Investment Research cut Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Twist Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

