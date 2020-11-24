Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Releases Earnings Results

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 199.98% and a negative return on equity of 57.24%.

Twist Bioscience stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.63. 6,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,228. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.67. The company has a quick ratio of 10.56, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Twist Bioscience has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $121.40.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on TWST shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Twist Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Twist Bioscience has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.25.

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider Patrick John Finn sold 2,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total transaction of $158,504.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,560,947.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 3,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $210,138.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,208,126.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,567 shares of company stock worth $15,777,896 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.