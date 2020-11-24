Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Two Harbors Investment Corp is a Real Estate Investment Trust that focuses on investing in, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to investors through dividends and capital appreciation. Two Harbors intends to acquire and manage a portfolio of mortgage-backed securities, focusing on security selection and the relative value of various sectors within the mortgage market. As an investment strategy, the company expects to deploy moderate borrowings through, with respect to Agency RMBS, short-term borrowings structured as repurchase agreements and, with respect to non-Agency RMBS and residential mortgage loans, private funding sources. It may also finance portions of its portfolio through non-recourse term borrowing facilities and equity financing under the Legacy Loan Program and Term Asset-Backed Securities Lending Facility (TALF), if such financing becomes available. “

TWO has been the topic of several other research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.59.

Shares of NYSE:TWO opened at $6.53 on Friday. Two Harbors Investment has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $15.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 139.57%. The firm had revenue of $60.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.88%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,447,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,255,000 after purchasing an additional 254,671 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 24.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,620,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,038 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 387.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,256,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,611,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561,145 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 85.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,708,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 48.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,396,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,969 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

