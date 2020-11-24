Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) versus Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Head to Head Contrast

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) and Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Ultra Clean has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Texas Instruments has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ultra Clean and Texas Instruments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultra Clean 0 1 4 0 2.80 Texas Instruments 4 10 13 0 2.33

Ultra Clean currently has a consensus target price of $32.20, indicating a potential upside of 6.91%. Texas Instruments has a consensus target price of $150.37, indicating a potential downside of 4.48%. Given Ultra Clean’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ultra Clean is more favorable than Texas Instruments.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ultra Clean and Texas Instruments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultra Clean $1.07 billion 1.14 -$9.40 million $0.91 33.10 Texas Instruments $14.38 billion 10.05 $5.02 billion $5.24 30.04

Texas Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than Ultra Clean. Texas Instruments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ultra Clean, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ultra Clean and Texas Instruments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultra Clean 1.74% 14.79% 6.55% Texas Instruments 36.83% 60.61% 28.50%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.1% of Ultra Clean shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.9% of Texas Instruments shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Ultra Clean shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Texas Instruments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Texas Instruments beats Ultra Clean on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies. It also offers various industrial and automation production equipment products; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; fluid delivery systems consists of one or more chemical delivery units, including PFA tubing, filters, flow controllers, regulators, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; and other high level assemblies. In addition, the company provides tool chamber parts cleaning and coating services; micro-contamination analysis services for tool parts, wafers and depositions, chemicals, cleanroom materials, deionized water, and airborne molecular contamination; and analytical verification services for process tool chamber part cleaning. It primarily serves original equipment manufacturing customers in the semiconductor capital equipment and semiconductor integrated device manufacturing industries, as well as display, consumer, medical, energy, industrial, and research equipment industries. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products. This segment also provides signal chain products that sense, condition, and measure signals to allow information to be transferred or converted for further processing and control for use in end markets, including amplifiers, data converters, interface products, motor drives, clocks, and sensing products.; and high volume products comprising integrated analog and standard products, which are primarily for sale into personal electronics, industrial, and automotive markets. The Embedded Processing segment offers connected microcontrollers, such as microcontrollers, microcontrollers with integrated wireless capabilities, and stand-alone wireless connectivity solutions that are used in electronic equipment; digital signal processors for mathematical computations; and applications processors for specific computing activity. This segment offers products for use in various markets, such as industrial, automotive, Personal electronics, communications equipment, enterprise systems, and calculators and other. The company also provides DLP products primarily for use in projectors to create high-definition images; calculators; and application-specific integrated circuits. Texas Instruments Incorporated markets and sells its semiconductor products through direct sales and distributors, as well as through its website. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

