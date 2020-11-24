Unifi Protocol DAO Hits 1-Day Volume of $7.91 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 24th. One Unifi Protocol DAO token can currently be purchased for $3.36 or 0.00017380 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded flat against the dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market capitalization of $7.80 million and $7.91 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Helium (HNT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00008392 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00010021 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 103.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Token Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (CRYPTO:UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,323,416 tokens. The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Unifi Protocol DAO Token Trading

Unifi Protocol DAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifi Protocol DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

