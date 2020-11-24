Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 136,528 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 23,002 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $26,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.63. The stock had a trading volume of 23,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576,498. The company has a market capitalization of $139.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.28. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $210.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $193,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,466,035.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total transaction of $1,051,061.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,230,714.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.63.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

