United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) in a research note released on Friday morning, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on UNFI. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Northcoast Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered United Natural Foods from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.80.

NYSE:UNFI opened at $17.04 on Friday. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $23.38. The stock has a market cap of $934.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.56.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 28th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.34. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 35.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

