Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.34, RTT News reports. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $31.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -105.53 and a beta of 1.54. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $32.86.

In related news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $285,075.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,403 shares of company stock worth $960,075. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on URBN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.58.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

