Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lowered its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,140 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,868,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $345,204,000 after buying an additional 2,301,509 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,881,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $345,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,690 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,691,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,502,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,785 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,398,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3,865.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 742,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,652,000 after purchasing an additional 723,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLO traded up $3.41 on Tuesday, hitting $59.50. The stock had a trading volume of 119,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,063,104. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $98.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.37.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, CSFB reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.36.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

