Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS) Sets New 1-Year High at $169.64

Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $169.64 and last traded at $169.47, with a volume of 203 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $167.46.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.12 and its 200 day moving average is $140.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 957.5% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.4% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

