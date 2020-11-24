Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vapotherm Inc. is a medical technology company. It designs and develops respiratory devices for the treatment of chronic lung and acute breathing disorders. The Company provides flow vapor transfer cartridges, delivery tubes and disinfection kits. Vapotherm Inc. is based in Exeter, New Hampshire. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VAPO. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Vapotherm in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Vapotherm from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Shares of VAPO opened at $25.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 6.87 and a quick ratio of 6.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.50. Vapotherm has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $54.42. The stock has a market cap of $661.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41 and a beta of -1.47.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.58 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 60.31% and a negative return on equity of 62.96%. The company’s revenue was up 182.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vapotherm will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total value of $61,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,790.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 7,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $230,105.05. Insiders sold a total of 34,076 shares of company stock worth $998,646 in the last quarter. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 520.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 204.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 67.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

