Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stake Lifted by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $7,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 25.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 91.3% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 12.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 25,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 649.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $271.69 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $313.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.16, a P/E/G ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.97.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $353.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. FBN Securities increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Truist increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.28.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total value of $1,382,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,931.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $691,427.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,315.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,075,594 over the last quarter. 14.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

