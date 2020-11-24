Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $275.00 target price on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on VRTX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $249.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $292.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $327.00 to $307.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $290.59.

VRTX opened at $217.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $227.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $197.47 and a 12-month high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs acquired 15,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $217.36 per share, with a total value of $3,260,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,087.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total transaction of $2,805,563.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,178.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,507,898 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,405,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,850 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,873,157 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,059,687,000 after acquiring an additional 264,218 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,418,481 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,729,000 after acquiring an additional 56,726 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,501,955 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $952,952,000 after acquiring an additional 23,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,510,170 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $728,727,000 after acquiring an additional 17,545 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

