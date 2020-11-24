Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 102,400 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 567,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.07% of American International Group worth $15,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AIG. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth $548,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its position in American International Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 25,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 65.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 16,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,718,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $521,287,000 after purchasing an additional 854,299 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American International Group by 117.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 910,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,398,000 after purchasing an additional 492,156 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American International Group from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

Shares of American International Group stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.15. The company had a trading volume of 85,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,262,963. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of -6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

In other American International Group news, CFO Elias F. Habayeb sold 8,500 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $168,903. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International Group I. American bought 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

