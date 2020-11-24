Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 103,300 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 42.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.27% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $13,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 830,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,064,000 after acquiring an additional 178,754 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 73,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. AJO LP grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,080.5% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 291,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,589,000 after acquiring an additional 266,529 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 143,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 8,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FR traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $42.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,852. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.32. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $46.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.18). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $116.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.

FR has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.11.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

