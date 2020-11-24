Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 32,900 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $14,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 4.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,586,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,306,000 after purchasing an additional 74,497 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Qorvo by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 831,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,949,000 after acquiring an additional 22,724 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 285.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 804,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,946,000 after acquiring an additional 595,827 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Qorvo by 994.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 743,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,942,000 after acquiring an additional 675,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Qorvo by 1,103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 541,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,858,000 after acquiring an additional 496,561 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO traded up $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.52. 8,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,606,345. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.54 and a fifty-two week high of $154.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.58.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,114 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total value of $127,229.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,239.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total value of $342,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,184 shares in the company, valued at $9,386,234.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,434 shares of company stock worth $1,767,448. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on QRVO shares. Cowen increased their target price on Qorvo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Qorvo from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Qorvo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Qorvo from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Read More: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.