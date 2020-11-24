Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 54,900 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 23.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 284,900 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $16,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 15,929 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,554 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 711 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.96.

AMAT traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $80.89. The company had a trading volume of 76,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,570,712. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.28. The company has a market cap of $73.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $80.58.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

