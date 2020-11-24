Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 100 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $15,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UTHR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,517,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,563,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,965,000 after purchasing an additional 60,778 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 931,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,589,000 after purchasing an additional 57,566 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 35.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 847,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,573,000 after acquiring an additional 223,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 11.5% in the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 620,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,020,000 after acquiring an additional 63,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTHR stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.29. 746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.01. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $75.58 and a twelve month high of $144.26.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.95 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UTHR shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. TheStreet raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.00.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

