Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Cuts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 172,289 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $21,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after buying an additional 3,939,992 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in The Walt Disney by 8.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,681,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 10.0% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 254,858 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,419,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Finally, FCG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 6.7% in the second quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,026,283. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.42.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $3.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.19. 327,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,733,076. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.80 billion, a PE ratio of -91.81, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

