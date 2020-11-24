Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Decreases Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $18,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 12.9% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Snap-on by 7.6% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Snap-on by 1,213.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after buying an additional 30,576 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 15.3% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on stock traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,149. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.48. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $90.72 and a twelve month high of $178.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $941.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.14 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.13%.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 12,011 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.51, for a total transaction of $2,047,995.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 1,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,585 shares of company stock valued at $5,985,636 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.33.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

