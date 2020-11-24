Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Decreases Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 55,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.07% of D.R. Horton worth $20,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,082,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,216,327,000 after purchasing an additional 306,226 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,185,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $930,304,000 after purchasing an additional 83,253 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,475,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $802,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,328 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.8% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,441,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $789,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 132.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,047,614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,947 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.52.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,200,465. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $81.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.48 and a 200 day moving average of $65.42. The company has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 11.36%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 20 states and 51 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

