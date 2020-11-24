Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Decreases Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.10% of Northern Trust worth $16,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 12,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 3.9% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 3,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 3,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 80.6% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 10.4% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS traded up $2.62 on Tuesday, hitting $96.18. 5,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,934. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.22 and its 200 day moving average is $81.40. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $60.67 and a 1-year high of $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 7,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $589,856.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 2,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $215,761.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,560 shares of company stock valued at $3,430,936. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

