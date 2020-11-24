Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $17.70 Million Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 37.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 160,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.15% of W. P. Carey worth $17,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 34.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 15.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WPC shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Shares of NYSE WPC traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.45. 6,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,864. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 0.72. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $88.99.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.27). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $302.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,216 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of June 30, 2020. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

