Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $19.11 Million Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,089,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in TELUS were worth $19,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TU. Barclays started coverage on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TELUS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

TELUS stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.91. 20,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,829. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $20.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.69.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). TELUS had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 80.91%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

