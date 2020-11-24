Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $19.25 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 675,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 118,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in AT&T were worth $19,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

NYSE:T traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.19. The stock had a trading volume of 399,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,492,406. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $203.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.89 and its 200-day moving average is $29.34.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

