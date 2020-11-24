Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $20.29 Million Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,500 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in eBay were worth $20,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 76.2% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,257 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 12,219 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 38.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,532 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $8,260,000 after acquiring an additional 44,271 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 48.4% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,764 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 15,899 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of eBay by 9.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,787 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of eBay by 26.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $13,399,000 after acquiring an additional 54,355 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

EBAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on eBay from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.61. 87,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,541,856. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The stock has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.32.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 41,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $2,379,972.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $256,376.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,816 shares of company stock worth $5,987,293. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.