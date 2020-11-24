Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $24.19 Million Holdings in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 42,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.73% of J2 Global worth $24,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in J2 Global by 105.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in J2 Global during the second quarter worth $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in J2 Global during the second quarter worth $65,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in J2 Global by 36.5% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in J2 Global by 23.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 3,500 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $304,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,469. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Brian Kretzmer sold 2,250 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $160,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

J2 Global stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.60. 2,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,489. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. J2 Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.24 and a 12 month high of $104.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.77.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $356.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.56 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. J2 Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on JCOM. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of J2 Global from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of J2 Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. J2 Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.83.

J2 Global Profile

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

