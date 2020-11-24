Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Increases Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.12% of Realty Income worth $25,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 65,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Realty Income by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 59,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,618,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Realty Income by 195.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 367,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,305,000 after buying an additional 242,799 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Realty Income by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.77.

O traded up $1.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,401. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.65. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $84.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.71 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a nov 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.234 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.64%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

