Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Increases Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Linde were worth $19,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 450.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 35.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in Linde by 6.6% during the second quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Linde by 90.8% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LIN traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $254.79. 37,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,154,716. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $146.71 and a 12 month high of $269.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.34 billion, a PE ratio of 59.89, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.99.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 8.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.45%.

In other news, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,964,487.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total transaction of $14,722,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,817 shares in the company, valued at $121,416,307.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Linde from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Linde from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.44.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

