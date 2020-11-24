Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Increases Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 636,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.21% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $18,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 80,314 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 101,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 35,722 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 80,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 15,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Shares of AMH stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.29. The stock had a trading volume of 13,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,678. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $32.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.02%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMH. Zelman & Associates raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. TheStreet downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

In related news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 3,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,523.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.