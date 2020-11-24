Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Lowers Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $19,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.9% during the second quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 43,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth $339,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 25.2% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.4% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.21. 29,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,787,323. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.29.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

