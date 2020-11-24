Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 57,400 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.25% of Polaris worth $14,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Polaris by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Polaris by 171.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after buying an additional 29,094 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Polaris by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 606,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,247,000 after purchasing an additional 196,956 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Polaris by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 339,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,068,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP lifted its position in Polaris by 14,460.3% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 185,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,485,000 after purchasing an additional 184,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.19. 4,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,997. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.27. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $110.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.16 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.66. Polaris had a positive return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.24%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PII shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Polaris from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.73.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.