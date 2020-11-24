Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $20,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,581,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,313,533,000 after buying an additional 1,141,241 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,005,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,770,000 after purchasing an additional 590,644 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 707,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,797,000 after acquiring an additional 369,326 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,850.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 260,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,669,000 after acquiring an additional 247,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 424,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,770,000 after buying an additional 221,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.87.

Shares of APD traded up $5.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $280.77. The stock had a trading volume of 16,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,309. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.85. The company has a market cap of $60.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

