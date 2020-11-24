Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 100 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.07% of Cummins worth $20,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Cummins by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,575,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,508,000 after buying an additional 745,256 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,991,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,099,000 after buying an additional 615,357 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Cummins by 674.2% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 553,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,984,000 after buying an additional 482,434 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,302,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,748,000 after purchasing an additional 392,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,258,000. 76.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.31. The company had a trading volume of 11,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,073. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $244.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.88%.

Several brokerages have commented on CMI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cummins from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cummins from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.37.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.