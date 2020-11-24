Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 2,300 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 7.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $20,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 36,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,861,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,751,000. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 840.0% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 4,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,335,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $339,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISRG traded up $3.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $722.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,331. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.50 and a 52 week high of $792.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $727.86 and its 200-day moving average is $655.99. The firm has a market cap of $84.53 billion, a PE ratio of 81.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $1.15. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. BidaskClub upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $727.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $789.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $716.89.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total value of $4,291,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,673 shares in the company, valued at $14,786,983.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.73, for a total value of $723,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,050 shares of company stock worth $7,260,576 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

