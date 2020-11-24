Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 30,200 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 346,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Open Text were worth $14,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Open Text by 7.4% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 81,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Open Text by 79.5% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 949,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,129,000 after acquiring an additional 420,831 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. bought a new stake in Open Text during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Open Text by 19.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Open Text by 6.5% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,100,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,489,000 after acquiring an additional 67,410 shares during the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OTEX traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.65. The stock had a trading volume of 17,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,257. Open Text Co. has a one year low of $29.11 and a one year high of $47.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.96 and a 200 day moving average of $42.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.22. Open Text had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Open Text’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OTEX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James set a $49.00 target price on Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised Open Text from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Open Text from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Open Text from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Open Text has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

