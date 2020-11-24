Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 3,900 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 850,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.15% of Avantor worth $19,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in Avantor in the 2nd quarter worth $771,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,834,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in Avantor in the second quarter valued at about $1,421,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Avantor by 17.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 844,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,364,000 after buying an additional 126,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Avantor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.03.

AVTR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.82. 17,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,456,426. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $28.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.83, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.90.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $805,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,671 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,166.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Justin Miller sold 22,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $484,517.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,943.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,177,420 shares of company stock valued at $897,272,050 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

